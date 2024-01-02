GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets kick off 2024 with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Jets are coming off an impressive weekend where they swept a home and home series with division rival Minnesota.

They begin the day tied for second in the Central and are two points back of first place Colorado with two games in hand on the Avalanche.Winnipeg has points in eight straight games (6-0-2) and that is one game off a franchise record set back in December of 2005.

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 am CT at Canada Life Centre. Check back here for any lineup changes, it is expected that Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets went 10-1-2 in December, which led the NHL. It’s the sixth consecutive season the Jets have a winning record in December. It’s the first time the Jets have played at least 10 games in a month and had only one loss in regulation. Nikolaj Ehlers led the Jets with 15 points (5G, 10A) in 13 games in December. Connor Hellebuyck was undefeated in regulation in December, going 7-0-2 with a 1.88 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think we’ve got a lot of belief in our game and in our group. With kind of the structure and the style we play we don’t really give up a whole lot of chances." - Jets captain Adam Lowry on the resilency of the Jets