GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets will make a quick appearance at home for the first game of a home-and-home series with the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre at 7 CT. The past four games between the Jets and Kraken have been decided by one goal.

The Jets beat the Sabres 5-2 in Buffalo on Sunday while the Kraken beat the Flames 4-2 in Calgary last night.

The Jets have their best record through 60 games of a season in franchise history at 39-16-5 and currently sit in first place in the Central Division. They will hold an optional skate at 10:30 CT, check back here to see if there will be any lineup changes for tonight's game.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets have scored nine third period goals combined in their past two games, which were a pair of third period comeback wins. The Jets are tied for 10th in the NHL this season with 15 comeback wins, including five in the third period.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"That there's no quit. There's a lot of fight in this group. Again, the third periods in the three games are totally different. We weren't that happy in Dallas but we knew (Saturday) afternoon in Carolina we were playing well. Stay with it. And the same as (Sunday night). I know we're down 2-1 but we were playing really well. We were playing fast, we were creating turnovers, we were creating chances. Just stay in the fight." - Rick Bowness on back-to-back third period comebacks for the Jets.