GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Josh Morrissey has goals in consecutive games for the first time this season and the sixth time in his career. He has a current three-game points streak (2G, 2A) and is fourth in points by a defenceman in the NHL this season with 38. He is currently on a 74-point pace.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "One of the best defending teams in the league when it comes to the analytics. They're a team that obviously is playing extremely well, especially since the last time we saw them. You're going to have to fight for every inch. For us to get offence we're going to have to get inside. We're going to have to work. We're going to have to have numbers around the puck." - Scott Arniel on facing the Kings tonight.