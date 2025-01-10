GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night as they beat the Nashville Predators by a 5-2 count. The Jets have gone 1-1-1 so far on this season long eight-game homestand. Winnipeg will now face the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Friday night in the first game of the back-to-back.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada LIfe Centre. Check back here for more details regarding the lineup and more later. Also, make sure you watch our pregame show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Josh Morrissey has goals in consecutive games for the first time this season and the sixth time in his career. He has a current three-game points streak (2G, 2A) and is fourth in points by a defenceman in the NHL this season with 38. He is currently on a 74-point pace.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "One of the best defending teams in the league when it comes to the analytics. They're a team that obviously is playing extremely well, especially since the last time we saw them. You're going to have to fight for every inch. For us to get offence we're going to have to get inside. We're going to have to work. We're going to have to have numbers around the puck." - Scott Arniel on facing the Kings tonight.

