GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night as they beat the Nashville Predators by a 5-2 count. The Jets have gone 1-1-1 so far on this season long eight-game homestand. Winnipeg will now face the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre on Friday night in the first game of the back-to-back.
The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada LIfe Centre. Check back here for more details regarding the lineup and more later. Also, make sure you watch our pregame show "The Check In" at 12:30 CT.