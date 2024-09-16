GAMEDAY: Jets vs. Oilers

PENTICTON – It’s a quick turnaround for the Winnipeg Jets at the 2024 Young Stars Classic.

Winnipeg is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon and will be right back on the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 1 pm CT when they face the Edmonton Oilers.

The Jets rookies looked tired in the third period allowing the Canucks rookies to score twice in the final frame. Brad Lambert, who had a goal and an assist in the game said the team might have run out of gas.

“The first two periods that we played hard, we forechecked hard. We were getting on them and once we got into their zone, we were able to get sustained zone time and get a lot of shots to the net and kind of outplay them that way,” said Lambert Sunday afternoon.

“In the third we ran out of gas; we weren’t getting on them. We weren’t playing as fast, we weren’t getting pucks behind them, we weren’t getting zone time, they kind of did that to us. As a result, we kind of spent the whole period in our end, we can’t expect to win playing in our own zone.”

MORE TO COME…