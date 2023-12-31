GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

1:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (1)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ST. PAUL - The Winnipeg Jets play their final game of 2023 this afternoon in a rematch with the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets (21-9-4) came out on top of the first tilt between the two clubs by a score of 4-2 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Nino Niederreiter, who played for Minnesota from 2013 until partway through the 2018-19 season, scored twice against his former team with Alex Iafallo and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby adding singles in the win.

***READ SATURDAY'S COVERAGE***

With the early puck drop, neither team will hold a morning skate at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. As a result, warm-up will be the best indication of whether either team will have any line-up changes.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)
Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild

Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild
Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 4

Jets at the Worlds - Day 4
GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak

GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak
Huge weekend upcoming for Jets

Huge weekend upcoming for Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 3

Jets at the Worlds - Day 3
Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT

Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks
Jets at the Worlds - Day 1

Jets at the Worlds - Day 1
Three Jets prospects at World Juniors

Three Jets prospects at World Juniors
Three things - Jets dominate Bruins

Three things - Jets dominate Bruins
Pregame with Paul - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Dec. 22, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Dec. 22, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets
Three things - Vilardi with three points, Jets beat Wings

Three things - Vilardi with three points, Jets beat Wings
Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 20, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 20, 2023)