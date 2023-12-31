GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

ST. PAUL - The Winnipeg Jets play their final game of 2023 this afternoon in a rematch with the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets (21-9-4) came out on top of the first tilt between the two clubs by a score of 4-2 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Nino Niederreiter, who played for Minnesota from 2013 until partway through the 2018-19 season, scored twice against his former team with Alex Iafallo and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby adding singles in the win.

With the early puck drop, neither team will hold a morning skate at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. As a result, warm-up will be the best indication of whether either team will have any line-up changes.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com