Jets announce year-end award winners for 2025-26 regular season

WINNIPEG, Apr. 16, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the winners of their year-end awards for the 2025-26 regular season.

The Gallagher Insurance Three Stars Award was presented to alternate captain Mark Scheifele as the Jets player to receive the most 'Three Stars' honours in 2025-26. Scheifele, 33, set a franchise record for points in a season (103) and his 67 assists are the fourth-most in a season in franchise history. The Kitchener, Ont. native is top-10in the NHL in points (5th: 103), assists (9th: 67), and even strength points (T-3rd: 80). Scheifele, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, leads the Jets in assists (67), points (103), and game-winning goals (6). He previously won the Three Stars Award for the 2015-16 season.

The Community Service Award was presented to Winnipeg forward Gabriel Vilardi for his commitment to the community. Vilardi is in his seventh season in the NHL, and his third for the Jets, and has shown a tremendous passion both on the ice and in the community during his tenure. The 26-year-old’s work off the ice includes his involvement with the True North Youth Foundation and Project 11. Vilardi’s involvement included five school visits for Project 11 to help raise awareness of mental health in children. His other work in the community included four on-ice coaching sessions with a U-11 Boys team from the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy.

Finally, the Dan Snyder Memorial Award is presented each year to the Winnipeg Jets player who embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed. Forward Morgan Barron was recognized with the Dan Snyder Memorial Award for the 2025-26season. Barron set new single-season career highs in goals (11) and points (23), while playing in 65 games for the Jets this season. The Halifax, N.S. native leads all Jets forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game (1:52), as well as equaling the team lead in shorthanded goals (2).

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