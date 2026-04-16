GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Jets are playing their final game of the 2025-26 season on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks. Winnipeg enters the contest on a three-game losing skid, their longest since the start of 2026. 

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT, check back here for lineup news and notes.

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show at 12:30 CT with Sara and Jamie on YouTube, X or Facebook.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Well, the schedule says 82 games. We got to play them all, no matter where we're at. And, we talked about that, that you have to play the games. I know we're all upset that we're not in the playoffs, but we still have a game to play. Go home and make sure we do that." - Jets head coach Scott Arniel after the 5-3 loss in Utah.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets dynamic duo of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele have been dominant at Canada Life Centre this season… Connor has recorded a point in 32 of Winnipeg’s 40 home games so far, tied with Macklin Celebrini, Connor McDavid, and Nick Suzuki for the most home games with a point this season… Scheifele has tallied 56 points at home this season while Connor has recorded 51, marking single-season career highs for both… Scheifele’s mark of 56 points at Canada Life Centre is now the second-most in a season, trailing only Blake Wheeler (60 in 2017-18).

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