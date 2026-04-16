GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Jets are playing their final game of the 2025-26 season on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks. Winnipeg enters the contest on a three-game losing skid, their longest since the start of 2026.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 CT, check back here for lineup news and notes.

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show at 12:30 CT with Sara and Jamie on YouTube, X or Facebook.