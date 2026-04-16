GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Well, the schedule says 82 games. We got to play them all, no matter where we're at. And, we talked about that, that you have to play the games. I know we're all upset that we're not in the playoffs, but we still have a game to play. Go home and make sure we do that." - Jets head coach Scott Arniel after the 5-3 loss in Utah.
STAT(S) OF THE DAY
The Jets dynamic duo of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele have been dominant at Canada Life Centre this season… Connor has recorded a point in 32 of Winnipeg’s 40 home games so far, tied with Macklin Celebrini, Connor McDavid, and Nick Suzuki for the most home games with a point this season… Scheifele has tallied 56 points at home this season while Connor has recorded 51, marking single-season career highs for both… Scheifele’s mark of 56 points at Canada Life Centre is now the second-most in a season, trailing only Blake Wheeler (60 in 2017-18).