Jets sign defenceman Garrett Brown to a two-year, entry-level contract

Brown signs two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $1,050,000 in the NHL.

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By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Apr. 16, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have signed defenceman Garrett Brown to a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $1,050,000 in the NHL. His deal will begin in the 2026-27 season and he has signed an amateur try-out contract with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Brown, 22, played 33 games for the University of Denver Pioneers this season, recording 12 points (2G, 10A) and 12 penalty minutes. The Buffalo, N.Y. native recently helped the Pioneers to their second NCAA Championship in the past three years and he tallied a pair of assists in the National Championship victory. Brown, Winnipeg’s fourth-round pick (99th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, posted 24 points (4G, 20A) and 59 PIMs in 83 career games for DU and was a two-time NCHC Academic All-Conference Team (2023-24 and 2024-25).

Garrett Brown

Defence

Born Apr 4, 2004  -- Buffalo, N.Y.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots R

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