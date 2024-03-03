GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

BUFFALO - After a memorable comeback in Carolina, the Winnipeg Jets roll into Buffalo looking to end the road trip on a winning note.

The Jets (38-16-5) rallied from a 3-0 deficit through 40 minutes with five unanswered goals in the final frame to secure a 5-3 victory at PNC Arena on Saturday. The win gives the Jets a split on the first two games of the trip, and should they come out on top against Buffalo tonight, they'll sweep the season series with the Sabres.

The Sabres (29-28-4) are also playing the second half of a back-to-back tonight. They hosted the Vegas Golden Knights at KeyBank Center on Saturday night and earned a 7-2 win.

After playing in Carolina, the Jets won't hold a morning skate on Sunday. Stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

