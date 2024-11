NEW YORK - The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Jets (14-1-0) have won six in a row and finished 1-0-1 in the season series with the Rangers last season, thanks to a 4-2 victory at MSG and an overtime defeat at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 10 am CT, so stay tuned for all the line-up information as it comes available.

— Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com