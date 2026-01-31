GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Winnipeg Jets know exactly what’s coming on Saturday when the puck drops against the Florida Panthers.

They only need to look back at their most recent meeting, just nine days ago, when the two teams fought for every inch of ice before the Jets dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to the Panthers at Canada Life Centre.

Today, the Jets are looking to split the season series, and earn a touch of revenge in the process.

“They’re one of the biggest and highest teams in terms of dumps and forecheck retrievals,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “I thought that game in our building, there was a lot of that top of the circle to the top of the circle, kind of running into each other, not letting each other have a lot of space to work to get on the hunt. It’s going to have to be that way (Saturday).”

The Jets (21-25-7) are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and currently have one win and one loss on their four-game road trip. One area that Winnipeg wants to improve heading into Saturday’s game is decisions in the neutral zone. They had success in that area in the opening period against the Lightning, but were left frustrated after that, especially when trying to rally back in the third period.

“You just have to take a peek at where their D are gapped up, how much space is in front of you, and if it’s worth trying to make a play – if the player is there – but you don’t want to force it,” said Cole Koepke. “They did a good job of holding the blue line. They had three guys stacked there and at times there was opportunities to make plays, but at times they had a good gap and we were trying to force it through. We can all agree we can do a better job of putting it behind them and try to go to work that way.”

Friday’s 35-minute skate was the opportunity to address some of those areas and also served as the pre-game skate, as the 3 pm CT puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena prevents a standard morning skate from occurring.

Arniel made a couple tweaks to the lines in practice, which could offer a glimpse into what Winnipeg’s line-up could look like against Florida.