GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250306_PHI_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

PHILADELPHIA - A four-game road trip continues tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in less than a week.

Back in Winnipeg at the start of the month, the Jets (42-16-4) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Flyers in a game that went to a shootout. It was just Winnipeg's second shootout of the season, and first loss in that scenario. That defeat was Winnipeg's second in a row overall, which waas followed by a third setback in the team's last outing on Long Island. The Jets fired 29 shots on goal against the New York Islanders and scored twice on the power play, but fell by a score of 3-2.

So the Jets are looking to get back to their winning ways, but they know it won't come easy against a motivated Flyers team that is also coming off a loss. In the first game of a seven-game home stand, the Flyers (27-27-8) were doubled up by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center by a score of 6-3.

The Jets will hold a morning skate on Thursday, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

