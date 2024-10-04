GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

8:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Jets close out their six-game exhibition schedule on Friday when they visit the Calgary Flames. Winnipeg is 2-2-1 during the preseason after beating the Flames 5-2 on Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre in the first half of the home-and-home set.

As of Thursday afternoon, head coach Scott Arniel said he and the coaching staff hadn't made a decision on Friday's lineup. He did say Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal, as for the rest of the lineup and reading into what opening night will look like...

"We'll see. We haven't really decided 100 percent yet. We'll talk. There's lots going on around the league right now. We've got to check and make sure, one on the injury side of things, just making sure everybody's good to go... We'll talk as an organization here in the next couple of hours and move forward," said Arniel.

"That doesn't mean that what you see tomorrow is what you're going to see next week. Most of the top end veterans are going to be there because they need their reps to get going and to continue to get ready for next week."

The Jets will have a morning skate at hockey for all centre at 10:30 CT. Check back here for more information on the roster...

