GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

9:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (3)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ANAHEIM - The Winnipeg Jets look to carry the momentum from a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday when they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Honda Center.

The Jets (24-9-4) are a perfect 3-0-0 in the second half of back-to-backs this season, and also picked up a win in the only other meeting with the Ducks this season. That game was back on December 10, with the Jets scoring four unanswered goals in the third period to rally back from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 win. The win was Winnipeg's fourth in a row, which is exactly how the Jets come into tonight's tilt.

A victory tonight would not only match the longest win streak of the season, but also extend a franchise record point streak, which hit 10 games (8-0-2) with the win over the Sharks on Thursday.

The Ducks (13-23-1) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, a night in which goaltender Lukas Dostal made 55 saves. Anaheim is 1-4-1 on their eight-game home stand.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate on Friday, so warm-up will be the best indicator of any line-up changes. However, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed after the win in San Jose that Laurent Brossoit will get the start in goal for the Jets tonight.

Brossoit is 5-3-1 this season with a 0.912 save percentage. In his last start, he made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 3-2 Jets win over the Minnesota Wild on New Year's Eve.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

