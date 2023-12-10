GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

ANAHEIM - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game road trip tonight when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

The Jets (15-8-2) are trying to build off the first win of the trip - a 4-2 triumph over the Central Division leading Colorado Avalanche on Thursday - and also increase their win streak from three games to four.

For Anaheim, tonight's game is a brief stop at home. The Ducks (10-16-0) are in the midst of playing six of seven away from Honda Center, and are 1-9-0 in their last 10 games.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate with the 7 pm CT/5 pm PT puck drop, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available closer to warm-up.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

