GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

JetsDucksDec10
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ANAHEIM - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game road trip tonight when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

The Jets (15-8-2) are trying to build off the first win of the trip - a 4-2 triumph over the Central Division leading Colorado Avalanche on Thursday - and also increase their win streak from three games to four.

For Anaheim, tonight's game is a brief stop at home. The Ducks (10-16-0) are in the midst of playing six of seven away from Honda Center, and are 1-9-0 in their last 10 games.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate with the 7 pm CT/5 pm PT puck drop, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available closer to warm-up.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ SATURDAY'S COVERAGE***

News Feed

Jets prepared to take on Ducks

Jets prepared to take on Ducks
Three things - Jets win third straight

Three things - Jets win third straight
GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche
Jets confident ahead of clash with Avs

Jets confident ahead of clash with Avs
Jets Prospect Report: December

Jets Prospect Report: December
GROUND CONTROL | Hurling Insults with Kevin Sawyer

GROUND CONTROL | Hurling Insults with Kevin Sawyer
Niederreiter perfect fit in Winnipeg

Niederreiter perfect fit in Winnipeg
Three things - Brossoit makes season-high 42 saves

Three things - Brossoit makes season-high 42 saves
Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Dec. 4, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Dec. 4, 2023)
Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension

Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension
GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets
Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight

Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight
Three things - Jets end three game slide

Three things - Jets end three game slide
Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 2, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets
Chisholm set for Jets season debut

Chisholm set for Jets season debut
Three things - Oilers steal two points from Jets

Three things - Oilers steal two points from Jets
GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets