Jets prepared to take on Ducks

ANAHEIM – It may not have been the most traditional of Winnipeg Jets practice days on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean it was entirely unfamiliar.

The players suited up or the session in nearly full gear at Honda Center before hopping on a bus to Anaheim Ice, the official training facility of the Anaheim Ducks.

Then, after the 45-minute session, the players rolled right back onto the bus to head back to Honda Center to change and continue with the day.

“We did it a lot in junior, so it’s a throwback,” smiled Brenden Dillon. “I don’t know, it’s kind of fun when you see the minor hockey rinks that are around the areas you go to. You have a little fun with it. Guys are getting carted around. It was fun.”

The ‘dress and drive’ is usually used when the game rink has an event scheduled – which is the case at Honda Center – and if the building where the actual practice will take place isn’t quite big enough to host an entire National Hockey League team (especially when that practice rink has its own programming on that day).

The uniqueness of the day wasn’t lost on the Jets, winners of three straight, and Nikolaj Ehlers even rang the buzzer from the timekeeper box to end the formal session of practice.