TEMPE - The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) continue a three-game road trip today when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

It's the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, with the Jets sweeping the season series last season.

With the early puck drop of 3:00 pm CT, the Jets won't hold a morning skate on Saturday.

