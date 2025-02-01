GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

WASHINGTON - After a storyline filled victory over the Boston Bruins, the Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game road trip with a match-up against the Eastern Conference leading Washington Capitals.

The Jets (36-14-3) lead the Western Conference and are looking to put the finishing touches on a perfect road trip, following 4-1 and 6-2 wins in Montreal and Boston respectively. Overall, Winnipeg has won five in a row and outscored opponents 23-9.

As for Washington (34-11-6), they're returning home from a five-game road trip that started in Western Canada and wrapped up in Ottawa against the Senators. The Capitals went 3-1-1 on the trip with victories over Edmonton, Seattle, and Calgary. They lost in regulation to Vancouver and in overtime to the Senators.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at Capital One Arena, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com