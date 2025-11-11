GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

VANCOUVER – At some point of the National Hockey League season, adversity will hit every team in one way or another.

For some, it may be a run of injuries. For others, tough bounces and a string of bad results.

With three losses halfway through their season-long six-game road trip, it could certainly be said that the Winnipeg Jets (9-6-0) are face-to-face with adversity at the moment.

They’ve seen two injured players return in Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti but have also lost Gustav Nyquist and Morgan Barron to the injured list – where defenceman Dylan Samberg finds himself as well.

And over the course of the trip, the team that scored 45 goals in the first 12 games of the season has mustered just two since a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on November 1.

“Put it this way, nothing is feeling easy,” said defenceman Luke Schenn after falling to Anaheim on Sunday night. “We definitely are in a dog fight here. So we’ve got to clean it up on the fly, there’s not a lot of practice time, there’s not a lot of time to sit back and dwell on the last game, you’ve just got to pick it up and be positive. No finger pointing. Just one shift at a time and try to get this thing going in the right direction.”

The next opportunity to get things rolling in the right direction comes tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, who the Jets beat twice last season over three meetings. It’s the end of a four-game home stand for the Canucks (8-8-1), who dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to Colorado on Sunday night.

During Winnipeg’s Presidents’ Trophy winning 2024-25 campaign, they had a four-game losing streak as well as two three-game slides. They still went on to a franchise record season with 56 wins and 116 points.

Yes, this is a different team with many new faces. But there is still a heavy veteran presence in the Jets room, and that’s what teams rely on in these situations.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have played a lot of meaningful hockey over the course of their career,” said Schenn. “It’s never going to be easy, as much as you think just because of the roster you have together. Every team has a really talented group of guys. This is all about execution and obviously, we’ve got a lot to clean up. We’ll look at it. To a man, we’ve all got to improve and get better - and we will.”

The Jets elected to stay over in Anaheim on Sunday night and flew into Vancouver on Monday. With no practice, the morning skate will be the best indication of how head coach Scott Arniel and his staff plan to put the line-up together.

Regardless of how the line-up shakes out, there are things that Arniel wants to see from his group.

“The idea is to build. It’s to build shift to shift and period to period,” said Arniel. “These three games out on the road there just hasn’t been enough consistency doing that. That’s something we’ve talked about. It’s a mindset. It’s outworking the opposition and making the right decisions.”

The Canucks can relate to the injury issues the Jets have been having this season. Their depth at centre has been tested to the highest degree already, leading them to acquire Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks on October 23.

Currently on the injured list for the Canucks are Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Derek Forbort, Nils Hoglander, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Victor Mancini, Guillaume Brisebois, and goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Still, Vancouver has put together a 2-1-1 record in their last four games with wins over Nashville and Columbus in that stretch.

The Jets will go through their usual pre-game preparations and video meetings to know what to expect from the Canucks under head coach Adam Foote, but they know the focus needs to be on themselves, their execution, and their structure.

“To a man, we can all be better,” said Schenn. “It boils down to execution. Whether you’re playing faster, getting your head up, maybe being able to make a play off the wall, the d-zone, the neutral zone, in the slot in the o-zone or low to high, whatever the play is, you’ve got to make the play and execute it.”

Puck drop is set for 9 pm CT.