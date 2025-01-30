GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

BOSTON - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip tonight with stop number two against the Boston Bruins.

After a victory in Montreal pushed them to 35-14-3 this season, the Jets will look to earn their second victory over Boston this season when the two teams square off at TD Garden on Thursday.

Kyle Connor scored twice in Montreal with Mark Scheifele and Rasmus Kupari adding singles. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves on 25 shots in that win.

As for the Bruins (25-21-6), they're coming off a tough defeat on the road in Buffalo. The 7-2 loss saw both Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka pick up hat tricks. The loss dropped Boston to 9-14-3 on the road, but at home, they're a different animal. Boston has won four in a row at home and are 16-7-3 overall.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am CT, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com