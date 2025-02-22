GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets return from the 4 Nations Face-Off with a Central Division match-up against the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center.

The Jets (39-14-3) went into the break on an eight-game win streak, which ties the franchise record and is their second streak of eight straight victories this season. Overall, the Jets have split their two meetings with the Blues this season. They earned a 3-2 win in St. Louis on October 22, 2024, only to fall to the Blues 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on December 3.

As for St. Louis (25-26-5), they earned a 6-5 shootout win over Chicago in their final game before the break and are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games, putting them sixth in the Central Division.

More line-up news will follow after the Jets hold their morning skate at 10:30 am CT. Head coach Scott Arniel did say on Friday that Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck won't play for Winnipeg on Saturday as they recover from the 4-Nations tournament. Kyle Connor will meet the team in St. Louis and is expected to play.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com