GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250222_STL_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ST. LOUIS - The Winnipeg Jets return from the 4 Nations Face-Off with a Central Division match-up against the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center.

The Jets (39-14-3) went into the break on an eight-game win streak, which ties the franchise record and is their second streak of eight straight victories this season. Overall, the Jets have split their two meetings with the Blues this season. They earned a 3-2 win in St. Louis on October 22, 2024, only to fall to the Blues 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on December 3.

As for St. Louis (25-26-5), they earned a 6-5 shootout win over Chicago in their final game before the break and are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games, putting them sixth in the Central Division.

More line-up news will follow after the Jets hold their morning skate at 10:30 am CT. Head coach Scott Arniel did say on Friday that Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck won't play for Winnipeg on Saturday as they recover from the 4-Nations tournament. Kyle Connor will meet the team in St. Louis and is expected to play.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

Jets reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

Three things - McDavid delivers at 4 Nations

Americans confident with Hellebuyck behind them

Lowry eyes return to Jets line-up

Morrissey ready for intense battle Thursday

Jets host Black History Night game on Feb. 24

Morrissey, Canada off to 4 Nations final

Canada needs win to get rematch with USA

Hellebuyck's brilliance continues at 4 Nations

Three things - Hellebuyck and U.S. win emotional game

Manitoban Travis Sanheim makes 4 Nations debut

"It's going to be unreal."

Three things - Tkachuks, Hellebuyck lead U.S. over Finns

Hellebuyck and Connor's turn at 4 Nations

Three things - Crosby puts on a show in Montreal

Morrissey and Canada open 4 Nations vs. Sweden

The Year of 25: It's all coming together right now for Parker Ford

Jets players ready for best-on-best tournament