GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

CHICAGO - The Winnipeg Jets visit Chicago tonight to conclude the four game season series between the two Central Division clubs.

The Jets (34-15-5) are 2-0-1 against Chicago this season, and are also coming off another divisional win - a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre.

As for the Blackhawks, they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday which dropped their overall record to 15-39-3.

Winnipeg will hold an optional morning skate at United Center on Friday, so check back in later today for all up-to-date line-up information.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

