GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

7:30 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444 (1)
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

CHICAGO - The Winnipeg Jets visit Chicago tonight to conclude the four game season series between the two Central Division clubs.

The Jets (34-15-5) are 2-0-1 against Chicago this season, and are also coming off another divisional win - a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre.

As for the Blackhawks, they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday which dropped their overall record to 15-39-3.

Winnipeg will hold an optional morning skate at United Center on Friday, so check back in later today for all up-to-date line-up information.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ THURSDAY'S COVERAGE***

News Feed

Practice report - Vlad tough to play against

Playing hockey in Hollywood with Rasmus Kupari

Three things - Brossoit outstanding

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Three things - Monahan hat trick not enough

Pregame with Paul - Kevin Cheveldayoff (Feb. 19, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

Three things - Big night from top line

Pregame with Paul - Sean Monahan (Feb. 17, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

Practice Report - Dillon set to return

Moose & Jets host Follow Your Dreams/WASAC weekend Feb. 24-25

Three things - Jets create lots of chances

Pregame with Paul - Logan Stanley (Feb. 14, 2024)

Breaking the news with Darren Dreger

GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

Practice report - Vilardi works on his game

Practice report - Improved defence