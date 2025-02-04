GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets extended their win streak to six games after defeating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night. The Jets went a perfect 3-0-0 on their road trip after victories over Montreal, Boston, and Washington. Winnipeg begins a two-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in their first meeting of the season.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT and make sure to come back here to see if there are any lineup changes.

Also, don't forget to watch the pregame show at 12:30 CT on YouTube, X and Facebook.