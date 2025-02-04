GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250204_CAR_2568x1444_v2
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets extended their win streak to six games after defeating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night. The Jets went a perfect 3-0-0 on their road trip after victories over Montreal, Boston, and Washington. Winnipeg begins a two-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in their first meeting of the season.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT and make sure to come back here to see if there are any lineup changes.

Also, don't forget to watch the pregame show at 12:30 CT on YouTube, X and Facebook.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets in career scoring against the Hurricanes with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 15 games. Nino Niederreiter has seven goals against his former team, including two goals in their last meeting. Mark Scheifele has six points (2G, 4A) in the past seven games against Carolina.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “That would be really cool. It will be really special for him and obviously all the guys that have been here over a long tenure. I’ve only gotten to know Mark over the last year and a half but it’s been really cool for me to see, I’ve mentioned so many times, how I look up to him and how he approaches every day with his work ethic. It’s a good reminder for me if I’m out there make sure I’m getting him the puck.” - Gabe Vilardi on linemate Mark Scheifele and how Scheifele can pass Ilya Kovalchuk as the franchise leader in goals.

News Feed

Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Cheveldayoff assesses Jets at the midway point

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf