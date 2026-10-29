Third period push not enough, Jets fall 6-4 in Tampa

With the Winnipeg Jets looking to snap a six-game losing streak, head coach Scott Arniel made a significant change to his forward lines Thursday night in Tampa Bay, separating longtime linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Scheifele centred Cole Perfetti and Gabriel Vilardi, while Connor moved to the left wing alongside rookie Viggo Björck and Dawson Mercer as Arniel looked for a spark from an offence that has struggled to produce.

The Jets did produce some offence scoring four times, but a rough second period was too much to overcome in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning. Neal Pionk (2G), Scheifele (3A), Connor (1G, 1A), Perfetti (2A) and Dylan Samberg (1G, 1A) all had multi-point nights for the Jets who are now winless in seven (0-5-2).

The Lightning wasted little time getting on the board. Nikita Kucherov carried the puck into the slot before it bounced off his stick and landed perfectly on the blade of Brayden Point, who quickly fired it past Skinner to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead on just its second shot of the game.

Winnipeg pulled even before the intermission, capitalizing on a strong shift in the offensive zone. After the Jets briefly lost possession, Mark Scheifele recovered the puck and fed Cole Perfetti, who found Neal Pionk at the point. Playing in his 600th career game, Pionk fired home his second goal of the season at 17:45 to tie the game 1-1.