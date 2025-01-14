GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250114_VAN_2568x1444_v1
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets completed their fifth set of back-to-back games this past weekend by going 1-0-1. For the first time this season, the Jets lost the first game 2-1 in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings, but then won the second game for the first time this season by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 3-0. The Jets will play the sixth game of their eight game homestand on Tuesday night when the Vancouver Canucks come to town for their first meeting this season.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT, so check back here this afternoon for the latest news on the lineup and make sure to watch "The Check In" at 12:30 CT.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg’s forwards are first in the league in goals (139), second in assists (175) and first in points (314). Eight of the team’s forwards have reached the 20-point mark. The Dallas Stars (9) are the only team with more while the Carolina Hurricanes also have eight.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"They are still a good hockey team over there. They have some good players over there, and like any opponent you have to be at your best. They are not going to always hand you things, you have got to take it from them. We need to build off the two games, against L.A. and Colorado. We have to continue." Scott Arniel on the Vancouver Canucks who have the second best road record in the NHL.

News Feed

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Three things - Jets come up short in OT

NHL announces Jets First and Second Quarter-Century Teams

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month

Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Jets host third annual Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 11

Three things - No puck luck for Jets in loss to Wings

GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

Ducks steal extra point from Jets

GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

Vladislav Namestnikov did NOT enjoy early morning practice as a kid

Three things - Avs end Jets four game win streak

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche