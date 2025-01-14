GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg’s forwards are first in the league in goals (139), second in assists (175) and first in points (314). Eight of the team’s forwards have reached the 20-point mark. The Dallas Stars (9) are the only team with more while the Carolina Hurricanes also have eight.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"They are still a good hockey team over there. They have some good players over there, and like any opponent you have to be at your best. They are not going to always hand you things, you have got to take it from them. We need to build off the two games, against L.A. and Colorado. We have to continue." Scott Arniel on the Vancouver Canucks who have the second best road record in the NHL.