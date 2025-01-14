GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets completed their fifth set of back-to-back games this past weekend by going 1-0-1. For the first time this season, the Jets lost the first game 2-1 in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings, but then won the second game for the first time this season by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 3-0. The Jets will play the sixth game of their eight game homestand on Tuesday night when the Vancouver Canucks come to town for their first meeting this season.
The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 CT, so check back here this afternoon for the latest news on the lineup and make sure to watch "The Check In" at 12:30 CT.