GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in the second half of their two-game homestand at 7 CT.

The Jets (36-15-5) Arizona 4-3 on Sunday night and have now won three straight and six of their last seven contests. The Blues are coming off a 6-1 loss in Detroit and have dropped three of their last four games.

Kyle Connor has scored the overtime winner in the last two games and is on a season high five-game point streak (4-6-10) and Josh Morrissey is riding a four-game point streak (0-9-9).

The Jets had Monday off and will hold a morning skate at 10:30 CT. Make sure to check back here in the early afternoon for a lineup changes and starting goaltender information.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Josh Morrissey has nine assists during a four-game point streak, which includes back-to-back three-assist games. He is just the third player in franchise history to have three assists in consecutive games (Blake Wheeler – Dec. 1-3/17 and Marc Savard Nov. 11-12/05). Morrissey has assisted eight of Winnipeg’s past 13 goals.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Well, I think the power play is helping. He's getting some power play points. It's not that he's doing anything different. It's just that, for a while there, the puck wasn't going in and the power play wasn't very effective. And now the puck's gone in at five on five and, more importantly, the points are there on the power play, that's right there for most of the year, so yeah. It's good to see him get rewarded with that." – Jets head coch Rick Bowness on Josh Morrissey.