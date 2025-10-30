GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

WINNIPEG – It will be a special night for Jonathan Toews as he faces his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks for the first time as the Winnipeg Jets host their Central Division rivals tonight at Canada Life Centre (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

Toews is off a to a good start in his return to the NHL after a two-year absence with five points (2G, 3A) in 10 games helping the Jets get off to a 7-3 start to the season.

The Jets needed an overtime goal on the road from Kyle Connor and 33 saves from Connor Hellebuyck to secure two points in a 4-3 come from behind win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

“I think we're still growing as a team. I think we got to work on our consistency a bit. That being said, we've shown spurts of, I think, the identity of the team, but it's definitely a work in progress,” said Connor after the game.

“And everybody's motivated in here to get better and push each other. And I would just say, yeah, it's we're kind of building identity still working on it.”