GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four-game homestand tonight when they face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 CT.

The Jets opened their homestand with a 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets to push their winning streak to seven games, tying a franchise record. Winnipeg has points in thirteen straight games (11-0-2), which is a franchise record.

The Jets also remain in first place in the NHL standings, the latest in the season they have been on top of the mountain.

“it’s pretty fun. We still haven’t accomplished anything. We’re not even halfway through the season yet," said Nikolaj Ehlers on Wednesday.

"It’s a matter of being able to not get comfortable and keeping it going and playing the right way and moving towards something every single time we step out on the ice. That’s something we’ve been able to do and that’s something we’ve got to keep doing.”

Ehlers linemate Mark Scheifele was hit in the ear by a puck on Tuesday and had to leave the game. He received stitches on his ear and there has been no update on his availability for tonight's contest.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 am CT so check back here in the early afternoon about Scheifele and any possible changes to the lineup.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are first in the NHL with a team save percentage of .919. Connor Hellebuyck is tied for fourth in the league with a .923 save percentage, while Laurent Brossoit has a .920 save percentage in 10 games. The duo has combined for a .948 save percentage during Winnipeg’s past 10 games.