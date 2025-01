STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Mark Scheifele extended his point streak to four games with a goal on Friday night. He has posted two goals and three assists in that span. This is the fourth time this season that he has had a streak last four or more games. Scheifele needs just one more goal to match his total from last season. He is currently on pace for 93 points which would mark a new career high.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "That as close to a playoff game that we have played so far. Expect that in the second half of the season, that's the type of hockey that you have to stay in those games, you got to give yourself a chance, you can't shoot yourself in the foot. I thought we did a real good job of that."