GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have started the four-game homestand 2-0-0, with a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday afternoon and a 3-0 win over Utah Hockey Club Tuesday night. The Jets will look to continue their successful run at Canada Life Centre as they face the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night in another Central Division matchup.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Obviously, you go into every game hoping to win every game and planning to win every game. It doesn’t always work itself out. Our depth and our different ways of scoring and different ways of winning games, these are hopefully all things we’re building confidence to do this, we still have 70 to go or whatever. Again, we’re all real excited about what’s happened but, again, this is our big divisional week, starting with Utah here tonight. Two points. We know who is coming in here next. Colorado and Dallas. One thing about this group that we’ve done, that’s focus on our opponent, and then once that’s done, reset and got ready for the next opponent.” - Jets head coach Scott Arniel on the 12-1 start.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Jets defencemen have combined for 45 points (11G, 34A), which leads the league and is the most through 13 games in franchise history. Winnipeg blueliners have 11 goals, which is the most in the NHL. Last game, Josh Morrissey and Dylan Samberg both picked up assists. Morrissey (2G, 14A) and Neal Pionk (3G, 10A) are both in the top three in the NHL in points by a defenceman.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 CT. Check back here for any lineup changes and news early this aftermoon.