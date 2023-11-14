GAME DAY: Devils at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Jets have reached the midway point of a five game homestand when they host the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre tonight at 7 pm CT.

The Devils will be missing star players Nico Hischier (upper body) and Jack Hughes tonight, Hughes was on a roll before his injury with 20 points in his first 10 games of the season. But even without those two players in the lineup, the Jets expect a big challenge from one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

“They’re still one of the best transition young fast teams in the league. Whether that’s coming from the back end or their forward group, which transitions really well. From the top of their circles in their end of the rink to the top of our circles in our end of the rink, they are a really lightning quick team. They come in waves,” said interim head coach Scott Arniel.

“You watch some video of their last few games its four man rush all the time. It’s always people coming. A little bit like we’ve seen on this last road trip when we saw Arizona, we saw Montreal, Detroit, they push the pace. It’s a high octane shift every time you’re out there. Our puck management, what we’ve talked about the last couple weeks, making those young teams defend, making them play in their own end of the rink really goes a long way to us having success.”

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets are scheduled to have their morning skate at 10:30 am CT this morning and there will be an update on the lineup later today.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Since starting the season 1-3-0, the Jets are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games to sit tied for second in the NHL’s Central Division. Winnipeg has scored at least three goals in seven of the 10 games, while holding their opponent to three or less eight times.

