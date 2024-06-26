What is Variable Season Ticket Member Pricing?
Game Categories FAQ
Variable STM pricing is a method of presenting and assigning games that are part of a Full or Half Season ticket package to better reflect the categorization of the game as opposed to an average cost per game.
Why are you switching to Variable Season Ticket Member Pricing now?
This change will assign a proper value toall of the tickets in your STM package rather than having an average value that could be extremely overvalued/undervalued based on the actual variable ofparticular games.
Will this affect or alter my Season Ticket Member Invoice for the 2024-25 season?
No
Will the per game prices change at any point during the season?
No. Once the game categories are confirmed, they are locked in for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. Winnipeg Jets single game ticket prices on TIcketmaster.ca may fluctuate based on demand for a particular game.
Can I sell my regular season tickets for games I cannot use in my Season Ticket Member package for more or less than the Season Ticket Member price listed?
Yes, you can sell your games for more, however, you cannot sell your game tickets for less than the ‘D’ category game price (the Season Ticket Member price ‘floor’).
Where can I find pricing information on my Variable Season Ticket Member pricing?
You can find the game categories and pricing at WinnipegJets.com/season-ticket-memberships.