Ehlers eyes opening night return

The Jets had been hoping that the two days off would be helpful in getting the Danish forward back on the ice with the main group. But it’s still not clear at this time if Ehlers will be on the ice when the Jets open the season in Calgary on Wednesday.

“If he feels he’s good enough to play, then he’s good enough to play. The medical staff has done a wonderful job with him, they’ve been patient with him,” said Bowness.

“If he comes to us, we’ve been saying all along if he comes to us and says he’s ready to play, then he’s ready to play.”

The lines and defence pairings looked like this on Monday morning:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Perfetti-Ehlers

Iafallo-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Namestnikov

Gustafsson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Dillon-Schmidt

Chisholm-Stanley

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Ehlers was asked if chemistry is overrated and it’s a good question because he, Perfetti and Niederreiter have not had a lot of time together as a line throughout camp and the preseason.

“Us three, we know how to play hockey. We can go out there and can score three goals in the first game and everyone’s going to say, ‘Ah chemistry, you don’t need that.’ We haven’t played a game together. We could go out there and do absolutely nothing the first game and everybody’s going to say ‘Ah, you needed the chemistry and you needed to play and all that.’,” said Ehlers.

“I think it is what it is. We go out there, we play the same game. We try to obviously support each other in all areas of the ice, and we try to read off each other. It’s a game that happens so fast, there’s going to be new situations all the time that you have to read them. Obviously the more you play together the more you get to know each other. I think, this early, we’ll figure it out.”

FULL CREDIT TO GUSTAFSSON

David Gustafsson will begin the year with the Jets for the second consecutive season. The 23-year-old played 46 games with the Jets in 2022-23 and ended up with six assists. Bowness gave Gustafsson a lot of credit for the work he put in during the offseason to get ready for this fall’s training camp.

“Well, when I called him during the summer, I made it very clear to him that because he didn’t score last year that he’s going to have to come in and earn a job. The job was not going to be given to him,” said Bowness.

“And I give him credit, he worked very hard, and it was nice to see him score three goals, so that always helps. He came in with the attitude where he knew he did not have a job here. He knew he had to earn it and then, give him full marks. He worked very hard.”

EXTENSIONS FOR SCHEIFELE AND HELLEBUYCK

Just over an hour since the Jets had their post practice media availability, the team announced that Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele both signed seven-year contract extensions with average annual values of $8,500,000. Both extensions will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season.