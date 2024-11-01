Connor named NHL's Second Star of the Month

WINNIPEG, November 1, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kyle Connor has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Month for October.

Connor, 27, recorded a point in all 10 of Winnipeg’s games in October to help the Jets to an NHL-best 9-1-0 record to start the year. The Shelby Township, Mich. native has scored a goal in eight of Winnipeg’s games and his nine goals are third-most in the league. Connor is tied for the NHL lead in game winning goals (3) and power play goals (4). His 10-game point streak has set a franchise record for the longest run to start a seasonand he is just the fourth American-born player with a point streak of 10-plus games to begin a campaign.

Connor, the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, leads the Jets and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 17points (9G, 8A). He has Winnipeg’s lone shorthanded goal in 2024-25 and is one of only five players in the league with both a shorthanded and a power play goal.

This is the first time in his career that Connor has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month. He joins Connor Hellebuyck (December 2023) as just the second Jets player selected for the honour since 2018-19 and just the third Winnipeg player chosen since the franchise relocated to Manitoba.

-#####-