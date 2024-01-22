Connor added to 2024 All-Star Weekend Roster

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, January 22, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kyle Connor has been added to the roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is being hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1-3, 2024.

Connor, 27, is in his seventh full season in the NHL, all with the Jets franchise. The Shelby, Township, Mich. native leads Winnipeg with 18 goals this season, despite missing 16 games due to a knee injury. Connor ranks sixth in the NHL with 0.64 goals per game played in 2023-24 and his 15 even strength goals are tied for 18th in the league. He has tallied over 30 goals in five of his six full NHL campaigns and his 225 goals since 2017-18 are the eighth-most in the league in that span.This will be Kyle Connor’s second NHL All-Star Game appearance after he played in the 2022 event in Las Vegas, Nev., he joins Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and head coach Rick Bowness.

