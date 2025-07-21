Congratulations Blake Wheeler

Wheels, thank you for your commitment and dedication to our team, city, and province.

You spent the prime years of your career playing here in Winnipeg, and believed our team was capable of greatness every time you put the jersey on.

Your work ethic was unmatched, and you brought your best to the rink every single day.

Your family's passion for the True North Youth Foundation, CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, and many more initiatives continue to benefit our community today.

That's an incredible legacy to inspire the next generation.

All the best in the next chapter of your life.