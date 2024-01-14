Bowness named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Bowness has led Jets to most wins in franchise history in 1st half with 28

By Press Release

Jets head coach Rick Bowness named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, January 14, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that head coach Rick Bowness will serve as one of the four head coaches at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is being hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 2-4, 2024.

Bowness, 68, is in his second season as head coach of the Jets and has led the club to a 28-10-4 record. Winnipeg leads the league with 2.29 goals-against per game. The Jets are currently on a franchise record streak of 32 consecutive games allowing three goals or fewer, while their 12 straight games without allowing more than two goals is also a club record.Winnipeg also set the franchise records for longest winning streak (eight games: Dec. 30/23-Jan. 11/24) and longest point streak (14 games: 12-0-2 from Dec. 13/23-Jan.11/24).

The Jets posted the most wins in franchise history in the first half of an 82-game season with 28. Winnipeg allowed just 94 goals against in the first half, which is also a franchise record. In his first season with the Winnipeg in 2022-23, Bowness led the team to a playoff berth before they fell in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bowness joins Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks (Pacific), Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers (Metropolitan), and Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic). Under the All-Star selection process, the head coach of the team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions through games of Saturday, Jan. 13 – the halfway point of the regular season – guide one of the four All-Star rosters.

