BLOG: Lowry looks back on first game

Following the practice, the Jets continued their journey through the west coast by travelling to San Jose. The Jets had yesterday off and with no back-to-backs scheduled during the six-game trip there will be plenty of practice and bonding time for the team.

“The time we are able to spend away from the rink together, going out for dinners, guys going to the beach, kind of getting away and decompress a little, sometimes it’s a nice mental reset. You’re looking at the trip and the way that it is structured, we’re able to get some practice time that we wouldn’t necessarily get,” said Lowry.

“That plays a huge role too. Being able to watch back the previous game and take things we need to work on and try to implement them in practice; we’re not a finished product yet.”

Another positive sign for the Jets is that Vladislav Namestnikov has looked very comfortable on the wing with Jonathan Toews and Alex Iafallo.

“It takes a couple games to kind of learn all the routes that wingers do instead of centers. But the way our system is built, like we interchange so much, it's kind of same thing. So just go out there and think,” said Namestnikov.

“And I think with JT and Al, they're such smart players, we kind of read off each other and as you said, we're interchangeable in all the positions, so I think we've gotten better.”