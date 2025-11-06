BLOG: Lowry looks back on first game

One done, a lot more to go.
Following the Winnipeg Jets skate in El Segundo, California, Adam Lowry looked back at his first game of the season which was in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Yeah, I mean, I didn't love my game. I was happy that I got through the game, and the hip felt good, obviously, I talked about the reads and things like that. First shift, I try and jump and get a hit on (Adrian) Kempe and leave (Anze) Kopitar all alone in front of our net and assist on (Drew) Doughty goal to end the game,” said Lowry.
“So, I mean, it was one of those ones where going into the game, obviously I didn't expect to feel my best or be as sharp as I'd like to be. But I felt like as the game progressed, I started to handle the puck a little more. My reads started to get better. And, felt like I was starting to get my legs under me. So a good practice today, reviewing some clips and some things I didn't like in my game that I think are easy fixes."