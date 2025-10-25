BLOG: Former Olympic teammate 'cheering' for Toews 

Photos courtesy of Meaghan Mikkleson

WINNIPEG – Before Friday’s 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames, a couple of former Canadian Olympic legends reunited.

The Winnipeg Jets Jonathan Toews and current Calgary Flames radio/TV analyst Meaghan Mikkelson chatted in the Jets dressing room. Both were part of the Canadian contingent at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Toews and the men’s hockey team won gold beating Sweden 3-0 in the final and Mikkelson and the women’s squad won their fourth consecutive gold medal after beating the United States 3-2 in overtime. Mikkelson explained about the photo that you see above that was taken at Fisht Olympic Stadium on February 23.

“When Jonathan and I were chatting this morning, we were kind of reminiscing about how, like the women’s team you play your gold medal final game about four days before the closing ceremonies,” said Mikkelson on The Check In.

“The men’s gold medal game is literally right before the closing ceremonies. So, all of the guys had just rushed from finishing the game, winning, getting their medals and what not. But they rushed to make sure they could make it on time.”