BLOG: Former Olympic teammate 'cheering' for Toews 

Flames radio/TV analyst Meaghan Mikkelson impressed with Toews return to NHL

20140223_204649
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Photos courtesy of Meaghan Mikkleson

WINNIPEG – Before Friday’s 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames, a couple of former Canadian Olympic legends reunited.

The Winnipeg Jets Jonathan Toews and current Calgary Flames radio/TV analyst Meaghan Mikkelson chatted in the Jets dressing room. Both were part of the Canadian contingent at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Toews and the men’s hockey team won gold beating Sweden 3-0 in the final and Mikkelson and the women’s squad won their fourth consecutive gold medal after beating the United States 3-2 in overtime. Mikkelson explained about the photo that you see above that was taken at Fisht Olympic Stadium on February 23.

“When Jonathan and I were chatting this morning, we were kind of reminiscing about how, like the women’s team you play your gold medal final game about four days before the closing ceremonies,” said Mikkelson on The Check In.

“The men’s gold medal game is literally right before the closing ceremonies. So, all of the guys had just rushed from finishing the game, winning, getting their medals and what not. But they rushed to make sure they could make it on time.”

IMG_8725

“It was fun to just reminisce about it and yeah, the second photo was taken this morning (Friday morning). It was funny because Jonathan was like ‘Well I look older, but you look exactly the same’,” said Mikkelson.

After Toews goal Friday night, Mikkelson has now been in the building for both of Toews’ goals this season and admitted that she was thrilled for her former Canadian teammate. Mikkelson also took some time away from the game she loved to have her son, Calder.

“It was almost two full years between when I played, it was actually the gold medal game in Sochi to when I was back on the ice. Just how valuable that time away can actually be, not just for your body but for your mind as well. Your perspective really changes as a person and as a player as well,” said Mikkelson.

WPG@CGY: Toews scores PPG against Dustin Wolf

“He scored his first goal in two and a half years on Monday in Calgary at the Saddledome and you guys know the saying ‘there’s no cheering in the press box’. Even though I’m calling the game for the Flames, just having been a teammate of his quote unquote as a member of Team Canada and just hearing his story and everything he has gone through, I was cheering a little bit in the press box.”

News Feed

THREE THINGS: Jets win penalty filled affair with Flames

PROJECTED LINEUP: Flames at Jets

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets fail to beat Daccord in loss to Kraken

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kraken at Jets

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

BLOG: Morrissey moves past Buff

BLOG: Where Membership Meets Memories

THREE THINGS: Toews scores first goal as a Jet in win

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flames

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

THREE THINGS: Scheifele becomes Jets all-time points leader

PROJECTED LINEUP: Predators at Jets

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

THREE THINGS: Scheifele pulls even with Wheeler

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flyers

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

BLOG: Hitting the ice in Philadelphia