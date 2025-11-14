BLOG: Focused on execution

CALGARY – One word has been floating around the Winnipeg Jets over the course of the six-game road trip:

Execution.

It doesn’t always mean ensuring passes are on the tape and that fundamentals are adhered to. Sometimes it means executing defensive or offensive reads, or simply, just making the play – whatever it may be.

That’s part of what plagued the Jets (10-7-0) in the 5-3 loss to Seattle on Thursday, according to Gustav Nyquist.

“The plays were there but I think we could’ve executed a little better in general. I think that’s where the game got away from us a little bit,” said Nyquist. “It maybe gave them a couple of easy goals. It was a disappointing loss. Again, we have a chance to finish off the road trip - it’s been a long one - with a big game tomorrow and get back on track.”

The 36-year-old Nyquist played 8:59 in the game, his first back in the line-up after missing five games with a lower-body injury sustained back on October 30.

Overall, Nyquist said he felt good in the game, but a win would’ve made the return a bit better. He was back on the ice Friday in Calgary as the Jets held a short practice at Scotiabank Saddledome to prepare for the road trip finale against the Flames on Saturday.

The main focus of the practice was on structure and, naturally, execution.

“We gave up a total of nine five-on-five (scoring) chances against and they scored three goals,” head coach Scott Arniel said of Thursday’s game in Seattle. “A little bit of D-zone coverage and then, the other part was execution, just making plays under pressure, making plays that are not under pressure, just executing.”

Arniel noted that while the frustration with the team’s recent results is starting to creep up a bit in the room, he’s confident that Winnipeg’s veteran group can find a way to pull themselves back up. They’re fully aware they’ve lost four of five on the trip, but dwelling on that also doesn’t do any good.

One of the veterans in that room, Luke Schenn, says times like these are when the basics become even more important.

“As much as the game has changed, everyone talks about the speed of the game and the skill - which is a fact - it all comes down at the end of the day to winning battles in the corners, along the wall, compete, who is hard at both sides in front of the net,” he said. “That’s really where the game is won and lost at the end of the day. As much as it has changed, it really hasn’t. You go back to those basic things. Win your battles and chip away at it.”

End the long 13-day road trip with a win, and Winnipeg will have some momentum returning home to Canada Life Centre for a three-game home stand where they’ll face two Eastern Conference opponents (Columbus and Carolina) as well as a Central rival (Minnesota).

Putting points on the board always feels nice, but in the Central Division, it’s not just nice – it’s required.

“We’re in the toughest division in the league,” said Arniel. “And if you happen to look over (at the standings), they’re not losing too many games, the other teams (in the Central). We want to stay in the pack here. We can’t wait until December or January and decide it’s time to turn it on. It’s too hard of a league. We need to start grabbing our points right now.”

ICE CHIPS

Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke were in regular jerseys at Friday’s practice, the first time the two forwards have been full participants since their injuries.

“They’re all a lot closer,” said Arniel. “Probably not options for tomorrow, but a good chance for Columbus (at home on Tuesday).”