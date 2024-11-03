Anderson-Dolan thankful for his path to NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan remembers an Instagram message he received in 2017 like it was yesterday.

The makers of Pride Tape reached out to the 17-year-old Calgary, AB product, who at the time was a member of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.

“By the time the draft was coming around, the story about my moms had come out, and they reached out and said ‘If we send some tape, do you want to use it?’”

His moms are Fran and Nancy, and like many parents in Canada, the United States, or anywhere in the world, they had sacrificed a lot for Anderson-Dolan to live out his hockey dream.

So the reply to the Instagram message was an easy one.

“Obviously I did and was lucky that my teammates supported it,” Anderson-Dolan recalled. “I think the first year we did it, every guy had the pride tape on their stick. I remember Kailer Yamamoto - he’s one of my good buddies in junior - he taped his whole stick, top to bottom, in pride tape. I was lucky to have that support from teammates and the organization, and the city of Spokane as well.”

And it wasn’t just his own team taking part, either.

“I remember one of the games we did the pride tape we were playing the Tri-City Americans,” he said. “I had a couple of other buddies - Michael Rasmussen and other guys I knew through the same agency and grew up playing against them - I messaged them before and said ‘hey we’re doing this tonight, are you guys interested?’ I think pretty much their whole team put the tape on as well.”