Americans confident with Hellebuyck behind them

In a winner-take-all scenario, the United States players feel very confident about having the 31-year-old behind them even against some of the best in the world like McDavid, MacKinnon and Crosby.

“It’s huge. He’s the best goalie in hockey right now and for a reason, I think he works so hard. He does all the right things,” said Matt Boldy, who has faced Hellebuyck and the Jets three times this season with the Wild.

“It seems like we seem him a handful of times a year and it’s always so tough to score on him. So, I’m excited to have him on my team.”

Noah Hanafin has played both with and against Hellebuyck over his career.

“I've played in a world championship once with him a long time ago, but I mean, being in this tournament seeing how good he is, I mean, it's incredible. He's so good back there, and even his play with the puck, he gives the defencemen, his whole team so much confidence in front of him,” said Hanafin.

“So, we just got to play hard. We have to check well against a really elite team, and I think if we do that, we know he'll hold it down back there.”

It wasn’t only Hellebuyck that was frustrating Canada in the last meeting on Saturday, it was the entire team forcing the Canadians to dump and chase consistently.

“I think our system has been good. We have the guys that play it hard and play it the right way, a lot of pressure, a lot of good reads, and a lot of guys in positions,” said Hellebuyck.

“So, there's not a whole lot of space out there when there's that much speed.”