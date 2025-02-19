Americans confident with Hellebuyck behind them

The Canadians had more of a shoot first mentality on Monday when they faced Finland, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon were a lot more successful than they were against the United States. Even if Canada does find a way to get more pucks to the net, Hellebuyck isn’t over thinking things.
“Just stop the puck. Pretty, pretty simple in my world. just get your way in front of the puck. And let everything happen,” said Hellebuyck.
“I just go out there and I battle, and I work as hard as I can and give myself the best chance.”
Hellebuyck recently had a chance to meet his idol, Olaf Kolzig. The former Capitals star was at the Jets last road game in Washington, Jets goaltending coach Wade Flaherty set up the meeting.
“I told him, growing up, how I collected his cards and stuff like that. And we just, you know, small talk, and I didn't want to bug him,” said Hellebuyck.
“I didn't want to fan boy him too hard, but it was hard not to do.”
Hellebuyck was asked if he has chatted with any of his Winnipeg teammates and he mentioned Kyle Connor and that was it. But he thought for a second and mentioned that he has spoken with Jets head coach Scott Arniel about his plans for what is going to happen after the tournament. Winnipeg plays in St. Louis on Saturday, and you would think that Eric Comrie will be facing the Blues to give Hellebuyck a rest, but we will have to wait and see.
Like many American hockey players, the movie Miracle is an inspiration and Hellebuyck listed as his favourite movie when he was back playing college hockey. However, he has not had the chance to watch it this week and will likely not get a chance before Thursday’s big game.
“It's been pretty crazy, actually, this last two weeks, just managing everything. We got family, we got guests in town, and the travel,” said Hellebuyck.
“And then the long days, the late nights, for 8:30 games. Really, it's just been managing your day to day.”