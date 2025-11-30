Shabanov Steps Up

Max Shabanov has many strides in his first 12 NHL games, and he took a big one on Friday night.

The Russian winger took on an elevated role after Kyle Palmieri went down with injury, slotting into his place with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman in the 4-3 SO loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Head Coach Patrick Roy gave him a long leash – Shabanov eclipsed 22 minutes of ice time for the first time in his NHL career – and he ran with the opportunity.

“Shabanov is a very skilled player,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “You always want to know how far he can go and right now he’s going to have that chance. You don’t replace a guy like Palmieri, but it’s an opportunity for him to jump in.”

The Islanders will be asking a lot out of Shabanov in the absence of Palmieri, who needs surgery on his ACL and is consequently out for 6-8 months. No doubt it’s a huge blow to lose a key veteran for the season, but the Islanders are forging ahead with a next-man-up mentality.