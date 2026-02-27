Schaefer Sets Isles and NHL Records, Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Matthew Schaefer set Islanders record for most goals by a rookie d-man and NHL record for most goals by an 18-year-old d-man

Schaefer-Iron-Man-1
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer had a record-setting night on Thursday.

Schaefer set a New York Islanders record for most goals by a rookie defenseman (18), surpassing Hall of Famer Denis Potvin, who'd held the record since the 1973-74 season. 

Schaefer also set an NHL record for most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman (18), surpassing Phil Housley, who made his mark in the 1982-83 season.

Since neither of those awards come with any official hardware, his Islanders teammates made sure he had something to celebrate with, handing him the Iron Man Mask for the third time this season.

Both records were broken by the same goal, as Schaefer knotted the score 2-2 in an eventual 4-3 OT win over the Montreal Canadiens, roofing a shot from the top of the right circle past a screened Sam Montembeault.

NYI@MTL: Schaefer scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

The goal was Schaefer's second of the game, as he'd tied both records with a one-timer on the power play 55 seconds before.

NYI@MTL: Schaefer scores PPG against Samuel Montembeault

Schaefer is up to 41 points (18G, 23A) through 59 games this season, which is tied for second on the team with Bo Horvat. Schaefer's 18 goals lead all rookie d-men and are one back of Anaheim's Beckett Sennecke for the overall rookie lead. 

Despite a record-breaking night, the 18-year-old remained humble about his accomplishments.

“That’s not just me, that’s our team here,” Schaefer said. “I wouldn’t be doing this without the guys in this room. It’s crazy to think I’m coming in as an 18-year-old and every player in this room and every staff member have welcomed me so much.”

NYI 4 at MTL 3 (OT): Matthew Schaefer

Takeaways: Islanders Overcome Multi-Goal Deficit in 4-3 OT Win Over Montreal

Islanders 4, Canadiens 3 OT | Highlights

