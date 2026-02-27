Schaefer Sets Isles and NHL Records, Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Matthew Schaefer had a record-setting night on Thursday.

Schaefer set a New York Islanders record for most goals by a rookie defenseman (18), surpassing Hall of Famer Denis Potvin, who'd held the record since the 1973-74 season.

Schaefer also set an NHL record for most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman (18), surpassing Phil Housley, who made his mark in the 1982-83 season.

Since neither of those awards come with any official hardware, his Islanders teammates made sure he had something to celebrate with, handing him the Iron Man Mask for the third time this season.