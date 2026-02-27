The Skinny: Islanders 4, Montreal 3 OT

Game 59

Isles 4, Montreal 3 (OT)

What a night in La Belle Province for the Isles!

After Noah Dobson scored twice in his first half-game against the Isles, Matthew Schaefer rewrote the rookie record books with two goals in 55 seconds. After that, two veteran Islanders scored key goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens before a sellout crowd of 20,962 at Bell Centre.

After Cole Caufield gave Montreal a 3-2 lead with a power play goal, Anders Lee, playing his 900th NHL game, tied the game with 101 seconds to play and then Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his second overtime goal of the season as the Isles improved to 7-0 in games decided by an overtime goal and earned their third straight win.

The Isles are 20-11-2 in their last 33 games and move 12 games over NHL-.500 for the first time this season. They will now head to Columbus for a 6pm meeting on Saturday with the Blue Jackets.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Noah Dobson (11) Lane Hutson (49) 12:11 NYI 0,MTL 1

2nd Period

Noah Dobson (12) Alexandre Texier (12), Alex Newhook (7) 10:06 NYI 0,MTL 2 PPG

Matthew Schaefer (17) Mathew Barzal (35), Calum Ritchie (9) 17:56 NYI 1,MTL 2 PPG

Matthew Schaefer (18) Tony DeAngelo (21), Ilya Sorokin (1) 18:51 NYI 2,MTL 2

3rd Period

Cole Caufield (33) Ivan Demidov (35), Juraj Slafkovský (25) 09:11 NYI 2,MTL 3 PPG

Anders Lee (12) Bo Horvat (17), Simon Holmstrom (17) 18:19 NYI 3,MTL 3

OT

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (13) Simon Holmstrom (18) 01:46 NYI 4,MTL 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 6-2-0 in their last eight games… The Isles improve to 13-2-3 when tied after two periods... Ilya Sorokin remains unbeaten in regulation against Montreal (6-0-2) and added his first assist of the season… It was the Isles' first game in 21 days, ending the longest in-season gap in club history…Noah Dobson recorded his second multi-goal game of the season; he scored 50 goals for the Islanders in 50 different games…Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to five games (4-4-8). ..Bo Horvat extended his point streak to three games with an assist on the tying goal...Jean-Gabriel Pageau now has five career overtime goals, including three for the Isles….The Isles remain the only NHL team to not allow an overtime goal this season…The Isles scored on a 5-on-3 for the first time since January 25, 2024 (also in Montreal), a span of 175 games….Montreal now has 159 points from defensemen; only Colorado and Washington have more…Each team had a goal taken away; an offside review erased an early Marc Gatcomb goal while Cole Caufield was ruled to have scored on a deliberate kicking motion… Caufield later scored, leaving him four goals shy of his career high; it was his league-leading 19th go-ahead goal…Cal Ritchie had a burst of 23.2 mph; it was the fastest in the game and the fastest of his career…Simon Holmstrom earned assists on both the tying and winning goals…Ilya Sorokin, who won his fourth straight road game, earned his seventh career point (1-6-7)…Sorokin is 9-3-0 in 2026, including an NHL-leading seven road wins.

The Standings

The Isles remain one point behind Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played two more games); they are now four points ahead of Washington and six points ahead of Columbus.

The Schaeferisms

Matthew Schaefer scored twice in 55 seconds and rewrote the Islander and NHL rookie record books in the process:

• Schaefer broke Denis Potvin's club record of 17 goals by a rookie defenseman and Phil Housley's NHL record of 17 goals by an 18-year-old defenseman.

• Schaefer is the youngest defenseman in NHL history to score two goals in under 1:00, and only the third Islander defenseman (Jean Potvin and Denis Potvin) to do so.

• Schaefer is the third rookie defenseman since World War II with three multi-goal games in a season, joining Doug Wilson and Brian Leetch. Islander defenseman had combined for two multi-goal games over the prior six seasons (both Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo did so on October 15, 2022, vs. Anaheim.)

• Schaefer is the first Islander defenseman with three multi-goal games in the same season since Denis Potvin (1987-88). Potvin did it seven other times, and brother Jean did it once.

• Schaefer is the first rookie defenseman since Dion Phaneuf (20 in 2005-06) to score at least 18 goals. He is on pace for 25 goals; the NHL record of 23 goals by a rookie defenseman is held by Brian Leetch.

• Schaefer broke Bryan Berard's club record for points by an Islander teenage defenseman.

• Schaefer is now 11th in goals in a season by an Islander defensemen; the top 10 spots all belong to Denis Potvin.

• Schaefer is tied-6th in goals in a season by a rookie defenseman. Phaneuf is the only one ahead of him who has done so in the last 36 seasons.

Other Milestone Men

• Mathew Barzal (514th point) passed Bob Nystrom (513) for 13th place in club history with his assist on the first Schaefer goal.

• Anders Lee now has 539 points, three behind Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history.

• Casey Cizikas remains tied with Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list (121).

• Ryan Pulock has 56 goals, one behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

• Ryan Pulock remains tied with Ed Westfall for 24th place with 181 assists.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles are 12 games over NHL-.500 for the first time since ending the 2023-24 season with a 42-30-10 record. They have not been at least 13 games over .500 since ending the 2021 season with a 32-17-7 record.

• The Isles are 6 games over NHL-.500 on the road for the first time since they improved to 15-9-2 with a win in Washington on February 10, 2020; it was their last road win of the COVID-shortened season.

• The Isles are 138 games over all-time NHL-.500 for the first time since a 3-0 loss to the Flyers in the 1995-96 home opener left them 0-2-1 under Mike Milbury.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

• 11 (2025-26 CURRENT)

The Isles have sold out sixteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago…

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 19-9-1 (with a .926 save percentage, and a 2.14 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 14-1-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/288) 9.7%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 12-8-3 on the season. He is 1-3-1 in his last five games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Out of The Break

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 1-0-0 overall, 0-0-0 at home and 1-0-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ

• March 1 vs FLA

• March 4 at ANA

• March 5 at LA

• March 7 at SJ

• March 10 at STL

• March 13 vs LA

• March 14 vs CGY

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Fourteen of their last 24 games will be played in seven sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

3. Matthew Schaefer (18-23-41 in 59 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 9 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least eighteen goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 23

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 23 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Brent Sutter (24) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 41

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 41 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Brent Sutter (47) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 107 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer now holds the club record for goals (18), assists (23), and points (41). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97)

5. Matthew Schaefer 41 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Last 30 seasons)

1. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06)

2. Matthew Schaefer 18 (2025-26)

3. Shayne Gostisbehere - PHI 17 (2015-16)

The NHL record is 23, held by Brian Leetch-NYR (1988-89)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 28 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-fourth in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, and Mikko Rantanen). He is a net +14 (having taken only 14 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:59 2/3/2026 vs PIT

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 at MIN (OT)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes nine times and at least 26 minutes fifteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 47 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by an 18-year-old and matches the longest by a teenager (Tyler Myers -47) since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fifteen come-from behind wins this season, including seven when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have three multi-goal comeback wins (none in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 7-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored ten goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 11 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 30 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 33-21-5 for 71 points in 59 games

• 2024-25 27-25-7 for 61 points in 59 games; they recorded points 71-72 in their 68th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 2-1-3

• Season: 31-84-115

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 2-1-3

• Season: 30-47-77

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 30 rookie goals trail only the Canadiens (31) for the most in the NHL while the 77 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 17.8% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 33-21-5 overall; they are 16-10-2 at home and 17-11-3 on the road.

Montreal is 32-17-9 overall; they are 16-11-2 at home and 16-6-7 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-11-4 against the East (12-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 8-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 13-10-1 against the West (5-7-1 vs. Central and 8-3-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 23-7-3 when scoring first and 10-14-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 5-12-9-1=27

Montreal 9-8-6-1=24

The Isles are 10-14-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-1-1 when the shots are even and 21-6-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves; he is 21-13-2 this season and 6-0-2 vs. Montreal.

Sam Montembault made 23 saves; he is 10-8-3 this season and 4-2-5 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-2 (2:08), scoring after 1:18 of 5-on-3; Montreal was 2-3 (5:14).

The Isles are 17-5-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 16-16-3 when they do not. The Isles are 11-10-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 22-11-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 15-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 4-9-2 when they are outscored, and 14-11-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 26-3-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 7-18-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 20-5-5 in games decided by a single goal including 9-5 in regulation. They are 7-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 4-5-0 on the front end and 6-2-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be February 28-March 1 when the Isles visit Columbus and host Florida.

The Isles are 6-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (25:56); Montreal: Nick Suzuki (24:36)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (23:50).

Face-offs

Isles 32, Montreal 34 (48%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 21 for the Isles; Phillip Danault won 9 of 15 for Montreal.

Hit Count

Isles 26 (Marc Gatcomb -6)

Montreal 22 (Three with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 20 (Onrdej Palat -5)

Montreal 20 (Kaiden Guhle -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 62, Montreal 57

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 53, Montreal 47

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Anders Lee +8

Montreal: Cole Caufield +10

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Montreal 6

5-on-5: Isles 9, Montreal 5

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 289. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Anders Lee (141) is the Islanders' ironman. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (94).

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 4-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on ESPN March 1st vs. Florida.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31)

Opponents: 4 successful, 4 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (5): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (9): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT

Vs (4): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH)

OT Winners

For (7): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 955 \\* 5. Brock Nelson 901 \\* 6. Bobby Nystrom and Anders Lee 900…

17. Billy Harris 623 \\* 18. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 19. Adam Pelech 619 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock 617 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 \\* 23. Garry Howatt 596 \\* 24. John Tonelli 594 \\* 25. Scott Mayfield 592 \\* 26. Mathew Barzal 588

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies 304 \\* 5. Anders Lee 301 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 151…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Duane Sutter and Casey Cizikas 121

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 363…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ed Westfall and Ryan Pulock 181…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 12. Anders Lee 539 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 514…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 277

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +88 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +69 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 181 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 142…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 104

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 237…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 170…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Tom Kurvers 134 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 133

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 288…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 146 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Bridgeport Islanders went 3-3-1-2 during the NHL Olympic break and are now 22-23-3-4 on the season. Bridgeport has moved into fifth place in their division and now hold a five-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot; Bridgeport heads to Providence for games on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 21; Assists: Marshall Warren 20 (Matt Luff has 25, all prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 35.(Luff has 40, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-10-5, 2.79, .895; Henrik Tikkanen 8-6-1, 2.55, .898

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will meet again in Montreal on March 21st before completing the season series at UBS Arena on April 12th.

The Isles are 4-0-1 in their last five meetings with the Habs; all five games have been decided beyond regulation.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28th — ISLES AT COLUMBUS 6:00PM

[MSGSN (pre-game at 5:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles end February with the front-end of a back-to-back as they face the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

The teams have split a pair of games this season, with the home team winning both of them. Matthew Schaefer scored twice in the Islander win at UBS Arena on November 2nd.

The Isles are 0-3-0 in their last three trips to Nationwide Arena but are 11-3-3 in the 2020s against the Jackets.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com