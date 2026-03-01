Scott Mayfield Earns First Iron Man Mask in 4-3 OT Win Over Columbus

Scott Mayfield earned the Iron Man mask in the New York Islanders' 4-3 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He didn't score the OT winner - but his third period goal to take a 3-2 lead was crucial in the win, while he also made a nice play to set up Anders Lee for the Islanders' first goal of the same.

“It’s always nice getting points, but it’s just about playing hard against their d and getting picks to the net,” Mayfield said. “Lee did a good job getting in front, so just has to get him there, and we had some lucky bounces.”