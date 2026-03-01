Scott Mayfield Earns First Iron Man Mask in 4-3 OT Win Over Columbus

Scott Mayfield recorded a goal and an assist in win over Blue Jackets

mayfield-iron-man-1920
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield earned the Iron Man mask in the New York Islanders' 4-3 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets

He didn't score the OT winner - but his third period goal to take a 3-2 lead was crucial in the win, while he also made a nice play to set up Anders Lee for the Islanders' first goal of the same. 

“It’s always nice getting points, but it’s just about playing hard against their d and getting picks to the net,” Mayfield said. “Lee did a good job getting in front, so just has to get him there, and we had some lucky bounces.”

Mayfield has always been a stay-at-home defenseman, focusing on the defensive elements of the game. His teammates felt his two points were a well-earned recognition for the hard work he puts in, night in, night out. 

“He's very solid, defensively for us,” said Simon Holmstrom, who buried the overtime winner on Saturday. “He's big and strong and makes the right plays. For him to get those two points today as well, he deserves it. He’s been playing some great hockey.”

Related Content

NYI 4 at CBJ 3 (OT): Scott Mayfield

Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT | Highlights

News Feed

Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 4-3 OT Win Over Blue Jackets

Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Columbus

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Montreal 3 OT

Schaefer Sets Isles and NHL Records, Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Islanders Overcome Multi-Goal Deficit in 4-3 OT Win Over Montreal

Horvat, Palat Reflect on Experience in the Winter Olympic Games

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Rejoins Isles in Montreal

Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

Heineman on Montreal Return, Overcoming Last Season’s Injury

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 25

Isles Day-to-Day: Palat Joins Practice After Winter Olympic Games

Islanders Acquire Luff

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 23, 2026

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Charlie Macaluso

Follow the Islanders at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Finley Finding New Levels to His Game

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 20