Islanders Matthew Schaefer Named NHL First Star of the Week

Rookie defenseman led the NHL with four goals last week

By New York Islanders PR
The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been named the NHL’s “First Star of the Week” for the period ending March 1, 2026. Schaefer, 18, recorded five points and a +5 rating in three games last week, leading the league with four goals since the return of NHL play. 

On Thursday, February 26, Schaefer had a record-setting night, notching two goals within 55 seconds to erase a multi-goal deficit and lift the Islanders to a 4-3 overtime road win against the Montreal Canadiens. The scores, the 17th and 18th of his young career, tied and surpassed Phil Housley for the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. He also matched and passed Denis Potvin for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in Islanders history.

NYI@MTL: Schaefer scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

After being held off the scoresheet in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 28, the Hamilton, ON native closed out the week with another historic performance. In a rally that secured the Islanders’ fifth straight win and franchise-record third consecutive multi-goal comeback win, Schaefer tallied a career-high three points (two goals, one assist) and a career-best +4 rating. In the 5-4 victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Schaefer became the second Islanders defenseman, and first since 1985-86, to score 20 goals in a season, joining Denis Potvin. He is the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach the 20-goal mark in a season and just the fourth rookie defenseman to ever do so. Schaefer is also the first rookie defenseman in league history to be the first among his draft class to tally 20 goals.

Matthew Schaefer with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

The performance made him the first Islanders rookie defenseman in eight years to record a three-point game. It was his 10th multi-point effort of the season, making him just the second 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history to record as many such games. His four multi-goal games, including two this week, are tied for the most by a teenage defenseman in a single season.

Schaefer leads all rookies this season in goals (20), power-play goals (7), power-play points (15) and average time on ice (24:07). Among league defensemen, Schaefer’s power-play goals rank second and he is tied for second in goals. The 2025 first-overall pick has tallied 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) through his first 61 career games.

Schaefer becomes the third Islander to earn NHL Star of the Week honors this season, joining Ilya Sorokin in December 2025 and Bo Horvat in February 2026. He is the fourth Islanders defenseman in franchise history to be named one of the League’s Stars of the Week, joining Noah Dobson in December 2023 and Adrian Aucoin in November 2003 and March 2024. Schaefer is the first Islanders rookie to receive the weekly honor since Mathew Barzal in December 2018 and the only Isles rookie defenseman to earn the distinction. Earlier this season, Schaefer was also named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October 2025.

Schaefer Sets Isles and NHL Records, Earns Third Iron Man Mask

