Islanders Matthew Schaefer Named NHL First Star of the Week

The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been named the NHL’s “First Star of the Week” for the period ending March 1, 2026. Schaefer, 18, recorded five points and a +5 rating in three games last week, leading the league with four goals since the return of NHL play.

On Thursday, February 26, Schaefer had a record-setting night, notching two goals within 55 seconds to erase a multi-goal deficit and lift the Islanders to a 4-3 overtime road win against the Montreal Canadiens. The scores, the 17th and 18th of his young career, tied and surpassed Phil Housley for the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. He also matched and passed Denis Potvin for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in Islanders history.