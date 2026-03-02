Lee Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Comeback to Best Panthers 5-4

Anders Lee scores late game winner against Panthers and earned his third Iron Man mask

20260301_FLA_NYI_EDITS_POST_IRONMAN-7
By Luca Dallasta

Three games since the Olympic break. Three two-goal deficits. Three comeback victories. It was all smiles for Anders Lee and the New York Islanders following their fifth consecutive win – and Sunday’s victory came courtesy of the captain. 

Lee powered around Aaron Ekblad and slotted home the game-winning goal with 30 seconds remaining as the Islanders ousted the Florida Panthers 5-4. Lee’s late game heroics won him his third Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game.  

“[I] finally got a puck I liked tonight,” Lee said after the game. “It was one of those nights that we just had to stick with it. When things aren't going well, we don't quit on the game. We're going to find a way.”

The 900-game veteran has scored in each of New York’s last three outings, including the game-tying goal to push the game to overtime on Feb. 26 against the Montreal Canadians. He has 47 career game-winning goals.  

“He's been great for us all year,” Bo Horvat said. "To see him get rewarded for a play like that at the end of the game, and a big game like this, it definitely feels good to see.” 

Lee finished the night with one shot, one hit and the game-deciding goal in 15:00 TOI. He skated on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom for the fourth straight game.  

“That line has been playing really well for us,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said following the win. “They click really well [and] it’s nice to see [Lee] get rewarded with how hard he’s playing every day.”

As a tenured veteran and captain of the team, Roy also pointed out Lee’s leadership and ability to mentor many of the guys in the locker room.  

Sunday night's contest was the first time the Islanders played in front of the home crowd since their 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 3. UBS Arena was packed, loud and energetic, even beyond the final horn. 

“We were excited to get home because we’ve been winning hockey games,” Lee said. “Our fans support us and they bring that energy that helps us immensely in these games. There’s nothing better than a sold-out crowd at UBS Arena.” 

Lee is up to 34 points (14G, 20A) this season. He is on the cusp of eclipsing 35 points for the fifth straight year.

The Islanders currently own third place in the Metropolitan Division at 75 points. The Penguins also have 75 points, but in two fewer games played. With 21 games left in the regular season and less than 10 points between the third place Isles and fifth place Columbus Blue Jackets, Sunday night’s victory to extend the team’s win-streak to five was pivotal in the standings.  

“It’s a big two points for us,” Lee said. “We’re putting our push on, and we’ve got teams behind us that are chasing. We [have] to keep putting as much space as we can.” 

Scott Mayfield was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Lee.

Related Content

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Win Over Florida

News Feed

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Win Over Florida

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair in vs Panthers, Drouin Day-to-Day

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT

Scott Mayfield Earns First Iron Man Mask in 4-3 OT Win Over Columbus

Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 4-3 OT Win Over Blue Jackets

Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Columbus

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Montreal 3 OT

Schaefer Sets Isles and NHL Records, Earns Third Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Islanders Overcome Multi-Goal Deficit in 4-3 OT Win Over Montreal

Horvat, Palat Reflect on Experience in the Winter Olympic Games

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Rejoins Isles in Montreal

Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

Heineman on Montreal Return, Overcoming Last Season’s Injury

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 25

Isles Day-to-Day: Palat Joins Practice After Winter Olympic Games

Islanders Acquire Luff

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 23, 2026