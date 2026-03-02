Lee Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Comeback to Best Panthers 5-4

Three games since the Olympic break. Three two-goal deficits. Three comeback victories. It was all smiles for Anders Lee and the New York Islanders following their fifth consecutive win – and Sunday’s victory came courtesy of the captain.

Lee powered around Aaron Ekblad and slotted home the game-winning goal with 30 seconds remaining as the Islanders ousted the Florida Panthers 5-4. Lee’s late game heroics won him his third Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game.

“[I] finally got a puck I liked tonight,” Lee said after the game. “It was one of those nights that we just had to stick with it. When things aren't going well, we don't quit on the game. We're going to find a way.”