Game Preview: Islanders at Montreal Canadiens Feb. 26

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS

This is the first of three matchups between the Islanders and Canadiens this season.

The Isles went 3-0-1 against the Canadiens in their last four matchups dating back to the 2023-24 season, with each game going beyond regulation.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 69 points, one point shy of the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (70 points), though the Pens have two games in-hand. Montreal is tied with the Detroit Red Wings (72 points) but claim second place in the division with one fewer game played (57).

CANADIENS NOTES

The Canadiens are entering Thursday’s contest off a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in their last call to action on Feb. 4. Montreal was hot heading into the Olympic break as winners in four of their last five games.

Montreal’s Nick Suzuki (Canada), Juraj Slavkovsky (Slovakia) and Oliver Kapanen (Finland) all represented their home nations at The Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Suzuki earned two points (2G) and a silver medal in six games with Team Canada. Slavkovsky exploded for eight points (4G, 4A) but fell just short of a medal as Kapanen and Finland knocked off Slovakia 6-1 in the bronze medal game.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens and ranks 12th in the NHL with 65 points (18G, 47A) this season. He notched at least one point in his last nine games against the Islanders.

The Canadiens have a pair of rookie phenoms in Ivan Demidov and Kapanen. Demidov leads all rookie skaters with 46 points (12G, 34A) this season but has just three points (1G, 2A) in his last seven contests. Kapanen isn’t far behind with 31 points (18G, 13A), but with a tally against the Jets on Feb. 4, he tied Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke for the most goals (18) among rookie skaters.

Lane Hutson also scored in Montreal’s 5-1 victory the last time out. Hutson, who is the reigning Calder Trophy winner, was the fourth Canadiens defenseman to score 10 goals in a season before turning 22. He celebrated his birthday on Valentine’s Day. The 22-year-old leads Montreal defensemen and ranks third at his position in the NHL with 58 points (10G, 48A) this season.

Patrick Laine (upper-body, IR) was practicing in a non-contact jersey on Saturday. He hasn’t suited up for the Canadiens since Oct. 16, 2025. He has one point (1A) in five games, and Montreal is 4-1-0 when he is in the lineup this season.

The Canadiens' power-play (23.9%) ranks seventh in the NHL, and they have converted at least once in three of their last four games.

On the flip side, Montreal’s penalty kill (76.9%) ranks 22nd in the league this season and allowed a power-play goal in each of their last three games.