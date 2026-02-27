Takeaways: Islanders Overcome Multi-Goal Deficit in 4-3 OT Win over Montreal

JG Pageau was the hero for the New York Islanders with the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Centre Bell.

Pageau scored his fifth career overtime winner after Anders Lee found the equalizer with 1:41 left in regulation while Matthew Schaefer potted two goals within a minute. Noah Dobson (2G) and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Ilya Sorokin backstopped the Islanders with 21 saves while Sam Montembeault stopped 22 of 26 shots.

The win was a character one, as the Islanders rallied out of 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and improved to a perfect 6-0 in OT in a high-stakes conference matchup.

“Character, that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “These guys are fun to watch. Even if we were down by two goals, I felt like we were composed and we kept playing our game. “

The win was the Islanders (71 points) third straight and helped the Islanders keep pace on a night where the Pittsburgh Penguins (72 points) also picked up a victory.

“Every game is massive,” Pageau said. “We know how tight the standings are, we can’t let a few games slip. That’s our focus, we take it one game at a time. We got the win tonight so we’re happy.”